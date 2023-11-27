Falcons: Younghoe Koo becomes all-time leader in field goal percentage
After a Justin Tucker miss on Sunday Night Football, Falcons legend Younghoe Koo becomes the all-time NFL leader in field goal percentage
Younghoe Koo has already established himself as one of the best kickers the NFL has ever seen. With the Atlanta Falcons, he has proven that as he has always come up clutch.
The Falcons were able to take over the NFC South lead and much thanks goes to Koo. With a field goal in the Sunday afternoon game and a critical miss by Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, Koo has become the all-time leader in career field goal percentage (link may not be updated quite yet).
Younghoe Koo jumps Justin Tucker for the best career field goal percentage in NFL history
Younghoe Koo has been fantastic since the Atlanta Falcons took a flier on him a number of years ago. They have found themselves a clutch kicker who always gets the job done and nothing says that more than his career field goal percentage.
Justin Tucker, who has been considered one of the greatest of all time, has been the leader in field goal percentage for quite some time. We all know he has been excellent. However, a rare missed field goal on Sunday Night Football has knocked him out of the top spot and Younghoe Koo has taken over.
After Tucker missed it, NBC's Mike Tirico mentioned how the Falcons kicker is now the top kicker on the leaderboard. Funny enough, it was mentioned early Sunday how he was second on the list, and little did we know that that would only last for a few hours.
While Tucker has kicked a lot more field goals in his career, Koo should still get all the praise in the world, especially when you consider where he came from.
Koo had to move to a foreign country, he learned how to play football, then he was able to get himself into the NFL with the Chargers but seriously struggled and was out of the league faster than he entered it. He then had to prove himself in other leagues and now look where he is. It is just remarkable.