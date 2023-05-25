Fantasy Football: 4 Atlanta Falcons being undervalued in 2023
Four fantasy players who are being overlooked for the Atlanta Falcons
Fantasy Football has taken over the NFL. A large portion of fans are more interested in how their fantasy team is doing rather than a specific team. If you were unfortunate enough to have multiple Atlanta Falcons players on your team in 2022, then you probably did not make it far.
That is because the Falcons' highest-scoring player was Younghoe Koo, their kicker. That isn't a great sign, look at where some of their players (who are returning in 2023) ranked last season:
*Note: First number is ranking for specific position while number in parenthesis is overall*
- QB - Desmond Ridder: 48th (331st)
- RB - Tyler Allgeier: 22nd (82nd)
- RB - Cordarrelle Patterson: 30th (160th)
- TE - Kyle Pitts: 33rd (296th)
- Def - Atlanta Falcons: 30th (193rd)
- K - Younghoe Koo: 5th (70th)
Not exactly favorable rankings. Again, this only includes players returning in 2023, so guys like Marcus Mariota and Olamide Zaccheaus are not included.
Now after saying all of that, the Falcons appear to have a more favorable team when it comes to scoring points in fantasy and so you could probably steal a couple of players from your opponents. Keep an eye out for these four players who are being undervalued in fantasy football.