Fantasy Football: 4 Atlanta Falcons being undervalued in 2023
1. Desmond Ridder, QB, Atlanta Falcons
NFL.com Fantasy Ranking: 28 out of 40 QBs
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder is going into the second year of his NFL career and his first year as the number-one quarterback. He has been ridiculed at nauseam this offseason which should only make him more motivated to prove the media wrong.
The thing about Ridder that could make him a diamond-in-the-round fantasy option, is that he is in an offense that should give him a high completions-per-touchdown ratio. Arthur Smith will run the ball to set up easy completions on play action. Ridder could have a lot of easy touchdown opportunities.
Not to mention, he also has playmakers who can turn a simple check down or screen pass into a touchdown.
I am not saying that you should draft him as a weekly starter but adding him to your roster as a backup and high-potential option could be a good idea. I certainly do not think that he will end the year as the 28th (or lower) quarterback in fantasy.
NFL.com has guys like Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Brock Purdy (!?) ranked ahead of Ridder, but do not be surprised if Ridder proves to be better than a few of those players. Especially Brock Purdy who might not even play this season.