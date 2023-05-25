Fantasy Football: 4 Atlanta Falcons being undervalued in 2023
4. Atlanta Falcons Defense
NFL.com Fantasy Ranking: 32 of 32 def.
Past bias is strong with this ranking. The Atlanta Falcons defense is not going to finish last in 2023 like it so often has in the past.
The defense is so improved. They now have one of the league's best safeties in Jessie Bates, a lockdown corner in A.J. Terrell, a promising corner in Jeff Okudah, and a really strong defensive line that includes guys like Grady Jarrett, Calais Campbell, David Onyemata, Ta'Quon Graham, and Eddie Goldman.
They have infused a lot of talent and proven production onto the defensive side of the ball. They also have young, promising players like Richie Grant, Dee Alford, Clark Phillips III, Troy Andersen, Arnold Ebiketie, and DeAngelo Malone. They have the potential to be a strong unit.
With that being said, I don't think you want to bank on them being your weekly defense but using them as a waiver-wire addition based on matchups could be smart. The Falcons will be playing a lot of bad offenses and a lot of young quarterbacks, so they could be an underrated pickup.