Final 2024 NFC South division winner and record predictions
By Nick Halden
4. Carolina Panthers 4-13
The Carolina Panthers doubling their win total after losing Brian Burns in the offseason might be overly ambitious. What are the Panthers going to do well in the 2024 season? There isn't any reason to believe in any position group and the offense is stuck with a young quarterback who has been set up for failure.
Bryce Young is an undersized quarterback who needs to be in an ideal situation for things to work. Carolina is giving Young no run game, limited receivers, and a very iffy offensive line. The only path to Carolina winning more than 4-5 games is Young becoming a superstar and willing his team into games in which they are overmatched.
This happening seems extremely unlikely with how poorly this organization is run. It is easy to feel sorry for Atlanta's division rivals in the middle of this dysfunction. Whether it is Cam Newton's failed return two years ago or Baker Mayfield getting benched only to take Tampa to the playoffs a year later nothing seems to work for Carolina.
Add in the losses of Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore, and Brian Burns and it is easy to feel for a fanbase that deserves far better.