Final 2024 NFC South division winner and record predictions
By Nick Halden
3. New Orleans Saints 6-11
What did New Orleans do to improve this offseason? You brought back an aging roster and a head coach who seems to often be overmatched. Despite being stuck with Derek Carr there seems to be growing support for rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler.
This is going to be the season that finally convinces New Orleans they must rebuild. No longer living off a Super Bowl that feels a lifetime ago. Drew Brees and Sean Payton are long gone and the Saints simply can't find a way to move on.
Whether it has been Carr, Winston, or starting a running back at QB their management and inability to see the clear need for a rebuild opens an opportunity for the rest of the division. This is a bad team whose best players are past their prime seasons outside of Chris Olave.
Atlanta has a chance to grab control of the all-time record between the two sides and repay the dominance that Brees and Payton had over the Falcons in much of the last decade. New Orleans is a team whose quarterback and coach could both be replaced before the season is over. Six wins for this team might be too generous.