Final 2024 NFC South division winner and record predictions
By Nick Halden
2. Tampa Bay Bucs 9-8
Despite being a division rival it is easy to respect what this team accomplished last season. Winning the division yet again the Bucs defied expectations and pulled off a first-round playoff upset over the Eagles. Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans drove the offense and both were re-signed this offseason.
This team could easily win ten games but with a tougher schedule and no big improvements in the offseason repeating last year's record feels fair. There are reasons for concern in the run game and with Baker's ability to repeat last year.
Mayfield isn't a top quarterback but is a good starter who is going to give this team a chance to win almost every week. What is going to keep Tampa from repeating as division winners is the fact they are still recovering from the Tom Brady era.
Going all in to win a Super Bowl has come at a price and that means the team is still working to fix the cap and bring an influx of young talent. This team's ceiling could be 10-11 wins with an easier start than Atlanta giving the team early control over the division. It will be a battle but Atlanta simply has the better roster.