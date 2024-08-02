Final pieces Falcons should consider adding heading into preseason action
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons' recent signing of veteran receiver James Washington has continued an offseason trend. Despite the clear need in the secondary and pass rush it is the offense getting all of the attention.
It appears the Falcons are attempting to build the team around an offense that can simply go out and drop thirty keeping a suspect defense consistently off the field. Whether or not this is wise it is the approach the team has consistently taken since the start of the offseason.
With this in mind, let's look at potential weapons the team could still add during camp if they are unhappy with Washington and their current receiver depth. Starting with a familiar face who should retire in Atlanta.
Julio Jones
Jones' days as a primary contributor are far behind him. With both the Bucs and Eagles Jones had great moments but couldn't sustain any production. Still, there is value in leadership and allowing the veteran to retire as the Atlanta legend he is.
Looking at Atlanta's current 5th and 6th options at the position it is easy to argue if healthy Jones would be an upgrade. Helping usher in the next great Atlanta offense with one of the stars of the previous regime has perfect symmetry and would be another reason to get fans in seats.
Michael Thomas
Any chance to steal a former Saints star is far too tempting to pass up. Even if Thomas is likely to be at the end of his career why not give the veteran a chance? Even if it ends in a preseason cut bringing in the former New Orleans star and putting him in Falcons colors is far too tempting to ignore.
Russell Gage
Gage cashed in on the great chemistry he had with Matt Ryan. Part of this was due to Atlanta simply having no other capable targets. Gage is at his best when playing in a depth role. Atlanta could offer the veteran a chance to return to where he started and be a great 4th or 5th option in what is already looking to be a stacked offense.