Final prediction for the Atlanta Falcons final 53-man roster: Many shocking cuts
With the preseason wrapped up, we can now make the final prediction as to who will make the final 53-man roster for the Atlanta Falcons.
Terry Fontenot and his staff have until Tuesday, August 27th to shrink the roster from 90 to 53. Do the math and that is 37 players who will have their hopes dashed—really puts things into perspective.
Anyway, following OTAs, training camp, and three preseason games, here is what the Atlanta Falcons roster could look like heading into their week one matchup against Arthur Smith and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The final final 53-man roster prediction for the Atlanta Falcons
Quarterbacks (2):
- Kirk Cousins
- Michael Penix Jr.
Running backs (4):
- Bijan Robinson
- Tyler Allgeier
- Jase McClellan
- Avery Williams
Wide receivers (6):
- Drake London
- Darnell Mooney
- Ray-Ray McCloud III
- KhaDarel Hodge
- Chris Blair
- Casey Washington
Tight ends (3):
- Kyle Pitts
- Charlie Woerner
- Ross Dwelley
Offensive line (9):
- Jake Matthews
- Matthew Bergeron
- Drew Dalman
- Chris Lindstrom
- Kaleb McGary
- Storm Norton
- Jovaughn Gwyn
- John Leglue
- Ryan Neuzil
Defensive line (7):
- Grady Jarrett
- David Onyemata
- Zach Harrison
- Ruke Orhorhoro
- Brandon Dorlus
- Ta'Quon Graham
- Zion Logue
Edge rushers (4):
- Matthew Judon
- Arnold Ebiketie
- Lorenzo Carter
- James Smith-Williams
Linebackers (4):
- Kaden Elliss
- Troy Andersen
- Nate Landman
- JD Bertrand
Cornerbacks (7):
- AJ Terrell
- Mike Hughes
- Dee Alford
- Clark Phillips
- Antonio Hamilton Sr.
- Kevin King
- Natrone Brooks
Safeties (4):
- Jessie Bates III
- Justin Simmons
- Richie Grant
- Micah Abernathy
Special Teams (3):
- Younghoe Koo
- Bradley Pinion
- Liam McCullough
Surprising final cuts:
- Carlos Washington Jr., RB
- John FitzPatrick, TE
- Kentavius Street, DL
- Eddie Goldman, DL
- DeAngelo Malone, EDGE
Carlos Washington Jr. has shown he deserves a roster spot but sometimes things don't go fairly. It feels like a battle between his raw ability at the position and Avery Williams' ability on special teams. Was Williams' lack of opportunities in preseason a hint that he will make the roster? I think so.
John FitzPatrick has shown some receiving ability that would lock him down on the final roster if Arthur Smith was still here, but he isn't. Zac Robinson's 11-personnel offense knocks the former Bulldog off the roster.
As for the two veterans, Street and Goldman, they are competing with some outstanding talent. After seeing what rookie Zion Logue did on Friday, the Falcons change their plans and go with the rookie over the veteran.
Meanwhile, the talented DeAngelo Malone just hasn't shown enough to make the roster. He could stick around due to his talent but if we strictly go off of play, he is among the final cuts.