First round NFL mock draft 2.0: Falcons create top-five chaos with trade
The moves the Atlanta Falcons have made this offseason have given them a lot of freedom in the 2023 NFL Draft. They have addressed a multitude of needs which will allow them to go with the best player available, as Terry Fontenot has always preached.
There is one position in particular that they should target with their first-round pick, and in this mock draft, they do just that by trading up to land the top player at the position.
We will get into it right away, starting with the most-prized selection owned by the Carolina Panthers.
I am sticking with the same first-overall pick that I mocked in my last first-round mock draft. I am pretty confident that C.J. Stroud has been their target all along dating back to when they made the blockbuster trade.
They hope he will stop their quarterback struggles dead in their tracks. I believe they are passing on the better quarterback but who knows what will happen over the next few years.