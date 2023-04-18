First round NFL mock draft 2.0: Falcons create top-five chaos with trade
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Picks 28-31
Hayden Hurst packed his bags again and went to the Panthers so the Bengals will be looking to replace his production. While they did sign Irv Smith Jr., they could still use more talent at the position. With Michael Mayer available, they write his name down to add him to a talented offense.
With New Orleans losing a lot of players in free agency, they accept a trade to land a couple extra picks.
Arizona seizes the opportunity to jump the teams at the top of the second round in order to get the playmaking Alabama running back, Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs would give them a nice one-two punch with James Conner.
The Philadelphia Eagles have a huge hole at the safety position but luckily for them, teams are not likely to target the position early. Brian Branch is the top player at the position. In the first round, the Eagles were able to trade back to add a couple of picks and then land the top running back and the top safety in the draft—that is impressive.
This is an interesting trade that might be a little rich for the Titans. However, the Titans are lacking draft picks which is why they score a trade that doesn't result in them having fewer picks overall. The Chiefs are able to trade up 23 spots while also landing a third-round pick; all for trading down ten spots.
The Titans land the top linebacker in the draft after they lost David Long in free agency. Trenton Simpson is a ridiculously athletic linebacker who can do anything you ask. He is similar to the other former Clemson defender, Isaiah Simmons.
Draft news: