First round NFL mock draft 2.0: Falcons create top-five chaos with trade
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Picks 7-9
The Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line is not in good shape. They need to add some talent to help protect Jimmy Garoppolo who has struggled with injuries in the past. Peter Skoronski is considered, by many, as the top player on the line. The Raiders hope he is following some disastrous drafts under the previous regime.
The Arizona Cardinals were able to trade back a couple of times and still land a player who many think is the best prospect in the draft. While there are off-the-field concerns, the Cardinals would be much improved if they were to add Jalen Carter. They already lost guys like Corey Peters, J.J. Watt, and Zach Allen across the defensive line, so adding Carter would be a much-needed addition.
This would be an amazing draft, already, by the Chicago Bears. They traded back adding draft capital, a top wide receiver, and now the top corner, in my opinion. Witherspoon is a crazed player on the field who is an undersized player that will pour his heart out on the field.