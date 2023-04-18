First round NFL mock draft 2.0: Falcons create top-five chaos with trade
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Picks 13-15
The New York Jets' offseason has consisted of trying to make the transition to Aaron Rodgers as seamless as possible, so why not continue that by drafting a talented tight end? This would give the Jets another weapon on the offense at a position that can be considered one of the biggest needs, which is a telling statement. Dalton Kincaid would make a nice duo with Tyler Conklin.
This is a luxury pick at its finest. The Philadelphia Eagles might need to invest in other positions in regard to their future but why not just take one of the best players in the draft in Bijan Robinson? He would make an already scary offense even scarier. Having Jalen Hurts and Bijan lined up next to each other would not be fun for an opposing defense.
How ironic would it be if the Jets draft a talented pass catcher in the first round right as Aaron Rodgers arrives and then the Packers do the same thing the moment he leaves?
This certainly seems like a plausible scenario as the Packers need help at the wide receiver position if they want to see Jordan Love succeed. As great as Christian Watson was in year one, he shouldn't be counted on to be a number-one receiver. Quentin Johnston would open up this offense in a big way.