First round NFL mock draft 2.0: Falcons create top-five chaos with trade

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Picks 16-19
The Washington Commanders are stuck in a rough spot; they hold the 16th pick in the draft, even with Sam Howell, they don't have a clear QB1, and they have other holes. They might be in play for the quarterback that will be selected a few picks from now, but instead, they go with a talented cornerback in Joey Porter Jr. who has strong NFL bloodlines.
For a second year in a row, the Pittsburgh Steelers select the top prospect out of Pittsburgh. Calijah Kancey has drawn comparisons to Aaron Donanld for his quickness and speed. He will be an interesting player to watch over the next few years.
The Detroit Lions used their top selection on a cornerback and considering their struggles on that side of the ball last year, they would be smart to double up on defenders. Bryan Bresee, the former number-one recruit, has dealt with a lot recently and could end up proving to be the biggest steal in this draft. He is an ultra-talented player who just needs to stay healthy.
Forgive me for not believing in a quarterback who is on his fourth team in less than a year and a quarterback who has thrown nine passes during his two years in the NFL. Hendon Hooker is a talented prospect who has been shooting up draft boards. I am not buying the top-ten buzz surrounding him quite yet but the top 20 seems very realistic.