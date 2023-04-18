First round NFL mock draft 2.0: Falcons create top-five chaos with trade
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Picks 20-23
The Seattle Seahawks were able to secure the outside of their offensive line in last year's draft, so now they start building the inside of their offensive line by drafting the best pure guard in the draft.
The Chargers have a lot invested in their secondary with Derwin James, J.C. Jackson, and Asante Samuel. With their first-round pick, they continue to add to their defensive backfield with the selection of Deonte Banks who will give them size on the outside. This will open up options for how they use Asante Samuel in year two.
Baltimore might want to target a wide receiver here, even after the addition of Odell Beckham Jr., but the value/fit just isn't there. Nolan Smith, on the other hand, does stick out with his speed off the edge. Smith would be a player that the Ravens would absolutely love to have.
The Minnesota Vikings need to get their defense under control because it was simply awful last year. Outside of Patrick Peterson, who is now gone, they couldn't cover anything. Cornerback would seem like an obvious position for them to target but the top four guys have already been selected, so the Vikings take the best player on the board in Myles Murphy.