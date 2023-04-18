First round NFL mock draft 2.0: Falcons create top-five chaos with trade
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Picks 24-27
Jacksonville lost their starting right tackle, Jawaan Taylor, to the Chiefs who decided to seriously overpay him. They fill that position here with Broderick Jones, who is a big and versatile player. In the future, Jones could even move inside if the Jags find a better option to at tackle. Protecting Trevor Lawrence should be the number-one goal for the Jags.
It is no secret that the New York Giants need receivers and that basically all their receivers are slot players. Zay Flowers might be a questionable pick since he is small but the talent is there and for the Giants, he is just too good to pass up
Tyron Smith is not getting any younger or healthier, which is why the Cowboys could draft a first-round offensive tackle for the second year in a row. Dallas has been known to invest in offensive linemen, even if it means sitting them for now. Wright might not play right away, nevertheless, it seems inevitable that he will see the field with Smith being made of glass, plus he is in the last year of his contract.
Remember when Jordan Addison was on his way to becoming a top-ten pick before transferring to USC? Well, if Addison wants to get back on track, the Bills would be an excellent landing spot. He would help take pressure off of Josh Allen after a disappointing season from Gabe Davis.