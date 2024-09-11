Five takeaways from Atlanta Falcons week 1 loss to Pittsburgh
Falcons had an ugly showing in season debut.
By Arkesh Ray
#2: Bijan Robinson's increased usage is here
All off-season we heard about how Raheem Morris was going to use his weapons more, specifically Bijan Robinson, and how he would be a focal point of this offense. Robinson himself said his goal this season was to get 2,000 rushing yards.
Robinson had 18 carries, 68 rushing yards, along with 5 catches for 43 yards for a total of 111 yards and 4.8 yards per touch.
Robinson had just two games last year with more than 18 carries and had just two games with more than five receptions. He had zero games with more than 23 touches, which is how many he registered in the Week 1 matchup.
This is a great sign to see. In the NFL getting your best players the ball early and often is the key to winning games. Bijan Mustardson season is underway.