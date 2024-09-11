Five takeaways from Atlanta Falcons week 1 loss to Pittsburgh
By Arkesh Ray
#4: Preseason reps are needed
For the second straight year, the Falcons refused to give the starters meaningful minutes in the preseason, and for the second straight season, the Falcons came out flat in Week 1.
For the second straight year, the Falcons refused to give the starters meaningful minutes in the preseason, and for the second straight season, the Falcons offensive line got bullied in Week 1.
Last year Derrick Brown and Brian Burns had their way with the Falcons offensive line, and on Sunday TJ Watt had his way with the Falcons offensive line. The line had no cohesive reps together and then had to block a great defensive line, headlined by the NFL sack leader from a year ago. It was a recipe for disaster. However, if last season is any indicator, the line should be back to form sooner rather than later.
For the second straight year, the Falcons refused to give the starters meaningful minutes in the preseason, and for the second straight season, the Falcons could not score in Week 1.
The Falcons' refusal to play starters in the preseason is becoming comical. Even the back-to-back Super Bowl champions play their starters in the preseason.