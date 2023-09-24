Five X-Factors in the Atlanta Falcons-Detroit Lions Matchup
Now that we’re officially into week three of the NFL season, we’re slowly getting a better idea of what players are thriving, which teams are struggling, and what matchups could produce fireworks. The game between the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions is full of offensive playmakers and defensive standouts, but we’re going to focus on five X-Factors who could make important contributions in the matchup.
1. Jeff Okudah
Okudah is currently listed as questionable for this matchup, but it seems likely he’ll play based on his practice participation this week and the opponent. The young cornerback never lived up to expectations during his time with the Lions, but he has a massive opportunity to remake his career and the narrative around him in Atlanta.
If he can pair up with A.J. Terrell to shut down the potent Lions offense, it could make a significant difference in the flow of the game. With numerous injuries amongst their offense, the Lions need every big play they can get, and Okudah could be the one to shut that down.