Five X-Factors in the Atlanta Falcons-Detroit Lions Matchup
2. Josh Reynolds
Speaking of injuries on the Lions, Amon-Ra St. Brown is currently dealing with a nasty toe injury, so Josh Reynolds might take on more of a workload in this matchup. The young receiver has had two strong games to start the season including two touchdowns in the matchup against the Seattle Seahawks last week.
Saying that, Atlanta hasn’t allowed a 100-yard receiver in their two previous matchups and will do their best to shut down the Lions’ passing game. Strong play from both corners mentioned previously and Jessie Bates III could help slow Reynolds down and ensure Jared Goff doesn’t continue their strong connection.