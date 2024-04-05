Former Atlanta Falcon returns from retirement for second time
By Nick Halden
For the third time in as many seasons, the Atlanta Falcons are signing defensive lineman Eddie Goldman. Goldman last played in the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears. Hitting free agency the former Bear was obviously a target for Terry Fontenot and the Atlanta front office.
Signing with Falcons ahead of the 2022 season Goldman was viewed as a potential starter with Grady Jarrett. However, Goldman quickly retired before ever playing a snap with the Falcons. This was repeated at the end of the 2022 season with Atlanta again signing Goldman ahead of 2023.
The defensive lineman was again viewed as perhaps a contributor despite being away from the game for a full season. Goldman again retired and opted to walk away before ever making the roster or playing a regular-season snap.
Heading into the 2024 season this is yet again the story with Goldman signing with Atlanta. This will be his third return to the league. Atlanta continuing to sign Goldman despite this recent history suggests two things.
The first is that they understand the reasoning behind his retirement and that it is valid. We won't speculate on a player's life off the field leaving it at the reasons behind walking away are obviously valid.
The second is how highly the organization thinks of Goldman. You don't sign a player who walks away a second time unless there is a healthy level of respect. Signing him a third time speaks to the surprise value they believe he can bring and the respect the front office and organization have for him.
Eddie Goldman could step into a role with this team serving as depth behind Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata. It's a solid move for a team that is in full bargain-hunting mode after an offseason full of spending.