Former Atlanta Falcon would thrive in player/coach role
By Nick Halden
Former Atlanta Falcons receiver Mohamed Sanu was a part of the franchise the last time they attempted to make a playoff push. While Sanu may not be the same player the veteran has still helped the franchise this off-season by working with Desmond Ridder to get ready to start a full season for the first time.
Atlanta's depth issues at receiver have been well covered with a very young position group clearly needing a veteran presence or new addition. One interesting option would be bringing in a player that Ridder has already been working with in a player/coach role to give much-needed depth.
Signing Sanu isn't about adding a top option at receiver but a reliable veteran piece that Atlanta can count on in a leadership role.
The former Atlanta Falcon would add an arm Arthur Smith could utilize as well with Sanu throwing memorable passes to Julio Jones in his last go-around with the franchise. If Atlanta's receivers live up to expectations it is possible that Sanu doesn't crack the roster or rotation, but what is the harm in giving the veteran the chance?
It is obvious that Ridder already has established some level of chemistry with the veteran and Atlanta's depth chart lacks one proven option. Signing Sanu is about finding possible surprise production from a depth receiver and adding a veteran leader to a group that is clearly the weakest position on Atlanta's roster.
Mohamed Sanu bounced around the league after leaving Atlanta never carving out the same role he enjoyed in Matt Ryan's offense. Miami, San Francisco, Detroit, and New England have been Sanu's landing spots since leaving Atlanta with each situation failing due to the receiver rotation or quarterback situation.
Whether or not Sanu has anything left in the tank is debatable but Atlanta risks nothing by giving the veteran the chance to come in and win a role and help coach Atlanta's young rotation.