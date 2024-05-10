Former Atlanta Falcons continue to follow Arthur Smith to Pittsburgh
By Nick Halden
When Arthur Smith joined the Atlanta Falcons a myriad of former players joined Smith in his three years with the team. Smith's tendency to target former players didn't work out in Atlanta's favor very often with the most notable being quarterback Marcus Mariota.
After being fired in Atlanta, Arthur Smith landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as the OC. This is an interesting position considering the pieces that offense offers and the recent struggles they have faced. Smith has attempted to remedy this by bringing in former Falcons he is familiar with.
Van Jefferson and Cordarrelle Patterson remain the most notable pieces that have followed Smith to Pittsburgh. This is especially surprising for Patterson who was vocal about his frustration with Atlanta and the role he was given. Following the head coach who gave you that role to his next landing spot is a bit confusing.
Another notable Falcon joined the group this week with Scotty Miller joining the roster. Miller was a solid addition to Atlanta but was put in a role he wasn't capable of. Miller thrives as a depth receiver who is the forgotten man. We watched Miller thrive in this role under high pressure with Tom Brady.
Now Miller will attempt to rebound with his former head coach and current OC. Miller will have a better quarterback situation than he was given in Atlanta with either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields starting. Neither player is a star option but both are better starters than Desmond Ridder.
This isn't saying much but it is a better situation for Miller who will have more talent in front of him on offense. Pittsburgh will travel to Atlanta this season in a matchup the Falcons cannot afford to lose against their former OC.
It appears that Smith won't be the only former Falcon making the return trip to Atlanta with both teams turning the page and moving forward.