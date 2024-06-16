Former Atlanta Falcons first-round bust continues to find surprising chances
By Nick Halden
It is easy to look back at the Atlanta Falcons' draft history and second-guess decisions made over the last decade. None have been more egregious than Atlanta's reach for Takk McKinley in the 2017 Draft. McKinley was drafted 26th overall for a franchise desperate to find a long-term answer at the edge position.
Seven years later this remains the case with Takk one of the biggest draft busts in Atlanta Falcons' history. If you have any doubt that this is the case consider the next four players drafted Tre'Davious White, Taco Charlton, David Njoku, and T.J. Watt. Despite being a questionable pick as well, Taco would have been a far better decision for Atlanta.
At least the pass rusher wasn't as toxic as Takk would become in Atlanta. McKinely made headlines by clowning his own franchise on his way out of town. The way in which it was done was completely out of bounds based on Takk's total lack of production and the continued chances Atlanta had given him.
Former Atlanta Falcons first-round bust continues to find opportunities despite lack of production
To be fair to Takk, the veteran pass rusher did manage 13.0 sacks in his first two seasons in Atlanta. There was some reason to believe he could improve. However, his production went in the wrong direction managing only 7.0 career sacks since the 2019 season.
Oddly enough this hasn't stopped McKinley from receiving chances spending time with the Raiders, Browns, Titans, Rams, and Cowboys before his latest stop.
The Jets signing Takk is a bit surprising when you consider the notable names still sitting in free agency. Carl Lawson, Yannick Ngakoue, Frank Clark, Jerry Hughes, and Justin Houston are just a few of the notable names still searching for a landing spot.
While none of these players are star pass rushers, all have far more upside and ability to contribute than McKinley. The former Atlanta bust continuing to receive chance after chance speaks to his talent level and the inability to translate it into production.
McKinley making the Jets' final roster would be shocking with the edge rusher not having been active since a brief stint in the 2022 season with Cleveland.