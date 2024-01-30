Former Atlanta Falcons HC Arthur Smith lands as an OC in the AFC
After spending three seasons as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, Arthur Smith will try to ignite the Pittsburgh Steelers offense.
Well, good luck Pittsburgh, I don't know what else to say. After spending three seasons as the head coach and offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons, Arthur Smith will be moving to Pittsburgh to become the new offensive coordinator of the Steelers.
Smith essentially goes from one team that underperformed offensively to another team that, for the most part, underperformed on offense. It is hard to imagine this move working out but maybe Smith can recapture his success from his time in Tennessee.
Pittsburgh Steelers fans spent most of their 2023 season chanting "Fire Matt Canada" due to the offensive struggles that the team was having. The franchise eventually caved and fired Canada and promoted Eddie Faulkner. While they managed to improve, it wasn't to the level that they were hoping.
This offseason they have been looking for another offensive coordinator and have landed on the recently-fired Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.
This is quite interesting because Arthur Smith might have been the runner-up last year in "Fire [insert coach name]" chants to Matt Canada. Now, the Steelers have decided to hire Smith.
One thing you cannot deny is the success that Smith had as the offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans. The Titans' offense overachieved during the two seasons that Smith called plays. If you think that it was due to him being able to call 'RB Dive' every play with Derrick Henry, that is your prerogative.
It is just alarming that Smith had Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith, and Drake London on his offense and could only manage the 26th-scoring offense.
While his quarterback situation in Pittsburgh is slightly better than his final season in Atlanta, he doesn't have three generational players like Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and Drake London, but the Steelers offense is still talented.