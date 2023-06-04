Former Atlanta Falcons head coach helps save the life of a drowning child
Not every hero wears a cape and you can certainly say that about a former interim head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.
Raheem Morris, who took over as the Falcons' head coach following the dismissal of Dan Quinn back in 2020, is a hero, along with others, as he helped save a kid who nearly drowned in a Las Vegas pool. This situation was truly a team effort as they managed to save a three-year-old's life.
Former Falcons coach Raheem Morris helps save a drowning child
Following his short tenure as the Atlanta Falcons head coach in 2020, Raheem Morris moved to Los Angeles to replace Brandon Staley as the Rams' defensive coordinator. He helped lead his team to a Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
However, that is no longer his greatest accomplishment.
At a resort in Las Vegas, a father was able to get his drowning child out of a pool. The lifeguard was then the next person to step up to the plate as they helped perform CPR as the boy had no pulse. Then Raheem Morris jumped into action and ran and got the AED, as he explained to ESPN less than a week ago.
"I saw people calling 911 so my first question was, where is the AED? When I got back, we had a doctor on site that was able to start the compressions. I was able to hand the AED to him, get it open for him, put the pads on the child, and he ended up being okay."- Raheem Morris
It is amazing that all these people were able to help save the child's life. First, the Dad was able to save his child, then the lifeguard was able to revive him while the NFL coach was able to retrieve the defibrillator. And there were certainly others who helped out as well. That is teamwork to a tee.