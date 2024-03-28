Former Atlanta Falcons makes head-scratching free agency decision
By Nick Halden
It wasn't surprising to see the Atlanta Falcons and Cordarrelle Patterson part ways this offseason. It was clear the team had moved on with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier taking over the rushing attack.
For whatever reason Arthur Smith opted to rarely use Patterson at receiver either keeping Patterson on the bench for much of the season. For Patterson, this was a clear message that the team was moving on. This came after Smith made a big deal of putting Patterson in a "Joker" position.
It ends up this position is simply a fancy name for a player who is going to be sitting on the sideline. Even with Smith being fired it was still obvious the Falcons were going to move on. Patterson deserves immense credit for the player he was on and off the field during his time with the Falcons.
However, in Zac Robinson's offense, the lack of a fit makes sense for both sides. Patterson hit free agency and landed in a surprising location signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The obvious first question is where will Patterson make an impact in the run game?
Already the Steelers have two capable backs and a clear depth chart at receiver. Even if you manage to look past this issue there is the question of why would Patterson return to Smith.
It was clear that Patterson was unhappy with his role in Atlanta and the lack of chances he was given. Arthur Smith was the creator of Patterson's unhappiness with his role, and yet the utility man is returning to Smith's offense in 2024.
Cordarrelle Patterson was one of the few exciting pieces for the Falcons in the last three seasons. It would make sense to reunite with Smith if this was a year ago. However, after a season of frustrations and a lack of chances why would Patterson follow Smith to Pittsburgh?
Regardless of the reasoning, Atlanta fans will wish the utility player luck. His time in Atlanta will be remembered for his "angry runs" and impact plays always fighting for every yard no matter the situation.