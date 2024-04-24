Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback finds new landing spot
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons have officially moved on now from two members of last year's quarterback room. Desmond Ridder was first being traded to the Arizona Cardinals for Rondale Moore. The team re-worked Taylor Heinicke's contract allowing the quarterback to remain on the roster. Logan Woodside was a free agent and now has found a new landing spot with the Bengals.
Cincy brought in Jake Browning as well giving them both a backup quarterback and emergency option in the same day. This doesn't come as a surprise for a franchise that doesn't want to bring in a threat behind Joe Burrow.
For Atlanta, moving on from Woodside doesn't come as a surprise. The veteran quarterback had ties to Arthur Smith from his days with the Titans. He came in as the emergency quarterback behind Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke. While Woodside did nothing wrong in this role the Falcons are looking to add a quarterback in the draft.
Allowing them the chance to develop a potential future starter behind both Cousins and Heinicke. With this in mind, there was never a fit for Woodside to come back to Atlanta. With the Bengals, Woodside should be in the emergency role yet again behind Browning and Burrow.
It is a position that could see action when you consider how Burrow's career has gone. The quarterback either goes down with an injury or finds his way into the AFC Championship game. Making things difficult for the Bengals with high expectations and a franchise quarterback who has had consistent injury issues.
Woodside was originally drafted by the Bengals in the 7th round of the 2018 draft. After the Bengals moved on Logan spent time with the Titans and the Falcons. Now reuniting with his original team Woodside will look to lock down the third quarterback role in what has been a nice career for the limited quarterback.