Former Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback relegated to practice squad
By Nick Halden
After being released by the Arizona Cardinals former Atlanta starting quarterback Desmond Ridder has been re-signed to the practice squad. Ridder lost the backup role to Clayton Tune in a battle that didn't appear to be all that close.
The former Falcon was traded to Arizona in a deal that has aged very poorly for both sides. Rondale Moore was swapped for the quarterback and will miss the season in Atlanta. Ridder has become a non-factor for Arizona with the franchise quickly finding the same answer Atlanta did last season.
Desmond Ridder isn't yet capable of being a backup or starter in this league
Ridder has the physical gifts to be a bottom-tier starter or a top-of-the-league backup option. However, what ruined Ridder's time in Atlanta has continued in Arizona and could end the quarterback's career in the league.
It is an inability to read the field and make the right plays in the needed timeframe. It is as if the field is moving two seconds ahead of the quarterback with his late reactions costing his team's yardage and often creating turnover chances.
Paired with the fact Ridder's arm and speed aren't top-tier and there is no reason for the former Falcon to make a roster. It is easy to feel for a player who always carried himself well and took responsibility for struggles and mistakes during his time in Atlanta.
As likable as Ridder might be the truth is simply unless his ability to make decisions quickly speeds up Ridder is on his way out of the league. Backup quarterbacks are plentiful, and it is hard to find a worse option than Desmond.
Even if Kyler Murray loses time to injury it seems Ridder's time as a starter is already over. His only chance to stick around is to find a way to increase his processing speed and show himself capable of playing in rhythm on Arizona's practice squad.