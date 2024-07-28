Former Falcons landing spot points to division rival's desperation
By Nick Halden
Feleipe Franks following MyCole Pruitt, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Van Jefferson to the Pittsburgh Steelers appeared inevitable. Arthur Smith has some obvious offensive roster control and his love of putting the former quarterback and current tight-end on Atlanta's roster was well covered.
It isn't Pittsburgh where Franks found his next opportunity, however, with the former Falcon signing with the Carolina Panthers. Carolina signing a player whose NFL career has often appeared to be over is very fitting for Atlanta's division rival.
The Panther's recent history has been defined by instability and poor quarterback decisions. The team has spent the last three years letting their best players leave in Brian Burns, D.J. Moore, and Christian McCaffrey. Moore was a part of a deal to land Carolina's quarterback of the future one they predictably botched selecting the undersized Bryce Young over Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Carolina's recent history is littered with examples of a meddling owner and an inability to find talent at the skill positions. Feleipe Franks fits in well for a franchise that is desperate to find any help at the skill positions. Franks making the final roster even for this franchise is extremely doubtful.
Without Arthur Smith's interference, it is going to be difficult for a utility player who plays every position poorly to make the final roster. Franks most memorable moments in a Falcons; uniform involved failed plays and almost catches.
In three seasons with the franchise not one play can you point to as a memorable positive impact. Perhaps Franks is a glue guy off the field who contributed to the locker room. Whatever the reason for making the final rosters it wasn't on field production. That will remain the case with Atlanta's division rival who even in their current state cannot realistically offer Franks a roster spot. This is likely the former quarterback's final landing spot.