Former Falcons No. 1 receiver signs with AFC Super Bowl contender
The Atlanta Falcons took a chance in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. They selected LSU receiver Russell Gage who had little production as an offensive weapon through his college career.
It became clear that the franchise saw something in him that they knew they could develop and that they did. The late-round pick turned into a great complementary receiver for Matt Ryan before taking over as the number-one wide receiver partway through the 2021 season.
After hitting the open market in 2022, Gage signed with the rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers to become Tom Brady's latest weapon. He had a decent season in 2022 and then went down with a season-ending injury last year. The Bucs let him go and he has finally been picked up by a Super Bowl favorite in the AFC.
Russell Gage signs with the Baltimore Ravens
It is clear that the Baltimore Ravens were looking to add some talent to their offense. Their big free agent acquisition was superstar Derrick Henry who hopes to help Lamar Jackson rush his way to the Super Bowl.
But you cannot forget about that passing attack, which was decent when they needed it last season. Their group of wide receivers isn't great but they have decided to bring in Russell Gage who will help them move the sticks now that he is fully healthy.
This is an under-the-radar move that could turn into a steal once the season commences.
While we are assuming the former Falcon is back to full health, he has shown that he can be a great weapon for any offense. We forget that he was Matt Ryan's top wide receiver in 2021 after Calvin Ridley had to step away from the team.
Nevertheless, Baltimore certainly won't count on him to be their top pass catcher but he is capable of a 400-yard, five-touchdown season as a rotational piece. Not to mention, he has a good arm if you want to use him as a trick-play quarterback.
It is good to see the former Dirty Bird back in the NFL. Hopefully, more success is headed his way