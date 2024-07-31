Former Falcons quarterback not impressing his new team in training camp
It is hard to believe that the Atlanta Falcons have gone from Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke to Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. (and Heinicke) in one year.
Last year's opening-day starter, Ridder, did not impress his team. He was benched a couple of times as he routinely made ugly mistakes. The new staff in Atlanta decided to clean the slate by trading the third-year signal caller to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for speedy receiver Rondale Moore.
Well, early indications are that the Falcons won the trade because, according to reports, Ridder has not been impressive early on.
Desmond Ridder struggles in first training camp with Cardinals
As much as everyone wanted Desmond Ridder out of Atlanta after an ugly season, you still shouldn't root against him. He is a great kid who has some talent. You could only hope that a new home and less pressure would turn him into a solid quarterback.
However, things aren't looking too good for the Red Sea's new passer.
That is quite the jab from a Cardinals reporter. He followed it up with a reply about Ridder's struggles inside the redzone last year.
That basically sums up the 2023 Atlanta Falcons. They routinely self-destructed when they got in the red area of the field and it cost them several games.
While Ridder had his awful moments like that puzzling throw in Carolina, the offensive system certainly didn't help. Handing the ball off to Jonnu Smith when you have Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier didn't help anyone.
Never mind that, I, for one, hope that the former Cincinnati Bearcat can revive his young career. There were times he flashed talent as a starter; it wasn't ALL bad. We will have to wait a month to see if he can beat out Clayton Tune as Kyler Murray's backup in the desert.
There are also plenty videos on X of the former Falcon throwing interceptions in practice, many of which look very familiar.