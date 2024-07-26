Former Falcons tight end, quarterback signs with division rival Panthers
Arthur Smith made some strange roster decisions over his tenure as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Among them was his insistence on converting former college quarterback Feleipe Franks into a tight end.
To say things did not turn out would be an understatement. It was an utter disaster, but one that had little consequence.
The Falcons eventually moved on from the project and we hadn't heard his name until now. Surprisingly, Franks is continuing his NFL career with another NFC South team. Even more surprisingly, Arthur Smith is nowhere near Franks's next stop.
It is surprising to hear Feleipe Franks' name again. After a disastrous conversion from quarterback to tight end, you would have figured teams would steer clear. However, that is not the case for Dave Canales' Carolina Panthers.
Maybe time is all Franks needs. Moving from quarterback to tight end isn't easy. They are two completely different positions and it can take a few years to get fully comfortable.
Much like it was for the Falcons, this is a low-risk move by the Carolina Panthers. You can hardly fault them for taking a risk on a player who is six-foot-six and runs a 4.6 forty.
During his time with the Dirty Birds, Feleipe Franks threw one pass which was intercepted. It came in an embarrassing, shutout loss to the Patriots where Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, and Franks threw an interception.
After converting to tight end in 2022, he played 54 snaps, failing to make any impact. His entire career in Atlanta saw him gain only six yards on four attempts with all six yards coming on three scrambles as a rookie.
Normally, I would hope for the former Falcon to have success moving forward but that is hard when he joins a team that none of us wants to see succeed.