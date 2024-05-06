Four players playing on expiring contracts with something to prove
Kentavious Street, Defensive Tackle
Street is a player who is still attempting to defy the odds among setbacks since he entered the league. His career was prolonged before it could even begin when he tore his ACL at his pro day before the 2018 NFL Draft. The SF 49ers still took a chance on the talented defensive tackle as he was selected in the 4th round. Street played 3 seasons in the Bay Area and became productive enough for the New Orleans Saints to take a chance on him.
Streets played in all 17 games and recorded a career-high 3 1/2 sacks. Last season, Street started as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles as he appeared in 8 games with one start. He would wind up with the Falcons after the team traded for him due to the season-ending injury to Grady Jarrett.
Street started all 5 games he played in for the Falcons as he recorded one sack and 4 tackles for loss. Now, in his contract year, will Street be able to earn the necessary playing time to have an impact and to convince the Falcons front office that he is worth keeping around?
Much of that will depend on the health of Jarrett and when he will be able to return to action. Also, the Falcons 2nd round pick was a defensive tackle in Ruke Orhorhoro who could also be in the mix for a starting spot depending on his development and how he performs in preseason and training camp. Street has a slight advantage due to his experience but if he is relegated to a rotational player, he still holds value as he could relieve Jarrett, Orhorhoro, or David Onyemata if needed.