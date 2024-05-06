Four players playing on expiring contracts with something to prove
Rondale Moore, Wide Receiver
Moore has always had the talent and is an electrifying player whenever he has the football. His main concern has always been staying healthy enough to be productive and he did that for the most part in his final season with the Cardinals as he finally played in all 17 games for the first time in his 3-year career.
He also played a large portion of the season without his starting quarterback and it may have attributed to his low production as he had a career-low 352 yards receiving. Moore is brimming with potential and has a chance to show what he can do with a quarterback like Kirk Cousins under center.
It's going to be interesting to see what new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson has in store for Moore considering how Cooper Kupp and Puca Nacua flourished in his offense when he was with the LA Rams. The good thing about Moore is that he doesn't need many touches because he is a big play waiting to happen anytime he touches the ball.
Opposing defenses will most likely focus on fellow pass catchers Drake London and Kyle Pitts and even running back Bijan Robinson will get a lot of attention therefore allowing Moore more opportunities to get open and make plays. During his tenure in Arizona Moore struggled to get open at times despite having elite speed. Robinson may focus on trying to get Moore the ball in space and allow him to use his elusiveness to gain positive yardage instead of sending him on vertical routes.