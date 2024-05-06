Four players playing on expiring contracts with something to prove
Lorenzo Carter, Linebacker
Either one or two things could happen in Carter's contract year. He wins the starting job in camp and serves as a mentor for rookie Bralen Trice taking him under his wing or Carter underperforms, loses playing time to a rookie, and puts up mediocre numbers.
Carter was a backup last season but may have a fighting chance during training camp to beat out Trice for the starting outside linebacker spot. Even if he fails to win a starting position, the Falcons can have peace knowing they have good depth with Carter who should be able to fill in without there being a drop-off in the Falcons' overall defensive production.
He has good athleticism and possesses good situational awareness but could equip himself with an arsenal of pass-rush moves that would allow him to shed blockers more efficiently. Expect Carter to take advantage of every opportunity he receives as his next contract could be impacted.