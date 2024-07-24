Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should be calling in training camp
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons did very little during the offseason to address clear needs defensively. After making the blockbuster additions of Kirk Cousins and Darnell Mooney the team appeared content to sit back and wait until the draft.
A move that appeared strange when their target appeared to be quarterback Michael Penix Jr. the entire time. The rest of the draft was spent on the defensive line and adding a depth receiver. With no moves made to improve the secondary, it will be Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, and Clark Phillips competing for starting roles behind A.J. Terrell.
With this in mind, it isn't hard to make the case Atlanta has remaining fits in free agency. Despite nearing the start of preseason there are clear fits still sitting in free agency that would make Atlanta better.
Stephon Gilmore
Every time it appears Gilmore's career is nearing an end the veteran reinvents himself. Gilmore isn't the island corner he used to be. However, the veteran is still a valuable piece that would have zero issues winning playing time on Atlanta's current roster. Gilmore is an upgrade over Hughes and adds an experienced piece to a very young secondary.
Xavien Howard
Howard remaining on the market as long as he has is surprising. Despite no longer being worth the huge contract in Miami the veteran can still play. Howard would be a starter for the Falcons and allow your third corner to be a competition between Phillips and Alford. The potential problem here is opening up the needed cap space.
Justin Simmons
Richie Grant shouldn't make Atlanta's final roster and there are reasons for concern with Hellams. Bring in the veteran and allow him the chance to compete to start alongside Jessie Bates. Worst case you force Hellams to earn his role and further prove himself. Or perhaps Simmons is able to turn the clock back a bit and find improve production with a change of scenery.