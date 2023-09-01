FS1 Analyst takes a shot at Saints while picking Atlanta Falcons to win NFC South
By Nick Halden
Very little positive coverage has been given to the Atlanta Falcons over the off-season with the quarterback being questioned and the team not a fun roster to discuss. Atlanta is a team that is building their roster from the trenches and lack the flashy moves that make for fun off-season debates or discussions.
While this has explains why the Saints have been a trendy pick in the NFC South at least one sports personality isn't buying New Orleans.
Nick Wright not only picks the Falcons to win the NFC South but clearly believes highly in Bijan Robinson. Predicting that Bijan would win Rookie of the Year and perhaps even Offensive Player of the Year.
It didn't hurt either that Wright took a shot at the New Orleans Saints putting them in the conversation as one of the most underrated teams in the league. Wright's comments speak to the fact that unlike a lot of debate shows time, effort, and research were put into these picks.
New Orleans made the flashy move at quarterback and that is all many pundits seem to be paying attention to. However, the Saints lost depth on defense and are a team that is getting older and more injury-prone. This leaves out the obvious questions about their head coach and their star running back being suspended for a part of the season.
Atlanta is the obvious choice to win the NFC South both for the reasons that Wright mentions as well as the fact they are clearly the deepest roster in the division. Building a team from the trenches might make for a boring off-season but big guys win football games and the Falcons have the best combined offensive and defensive depth charts and it isn't particularly close.
The Falcons have been a losing organization for the last half decade and it is understandable that the team must prove it on the field for a lot of pundits before getting due respect. However, it is certainly fun to see Atlanta Falcons fans aren't alone in their belief that this is the season things turn in Atlanta.