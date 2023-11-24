FS1 analysts has Atlanta Falcons landing quarterback in latest mock
By Nick Halden
In the last FOX mock draft, the Atlanta Falcons landed their quarterback of the future drafting Jayden Daniels 9th overall. The Herd co-host Jason McIntyre put together a mock draft that is quarterback-focused with Bo Nix, Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and J.J. McCarthy all off the board around Atlanta's selection.
While the amount of quarterbacks in this mock seems incredibly unlikely the fit for Daniels and Atlanta makes sense. Daniels is a dynamic star Atlanta so badly needs at the position and clearly would be a huge upgrade for this offense.
This pick, however, is assuming Atlanta has fired Arthur Smith and is willing to start over on offense. If the Falcons keep Smith the team will likely roll with Ridder or chase a veteran quarterback. Kirk Cousins and Ryan Tannehill are the off-season's top free agents. Tannehill had his best seasons under Smith, while Cousins is a clear fit for this offense.
Atlanta drafting Daniels is best-case scenario for the franchise with Maye and Williams out of reach. If the Falcons go after a quarterback in the draft avoiding McCarthy and Nix would be wise for the franchise.
Desmond Ridder is Atlanta's current starter but is unlikely to head into 2024 unless he finishes with an impressive winning streak. Even that could not be enough considering that the second-year quarterback was benched for Taylor Heinicke. Ridder had one great game against the Texans and otherwise has been a turnover machine that far too often can't make the easy plays right in front of him.
Arthur Smith's offense is a big part of the issue for Ridder, however, Desmond's turnovers and missed throws are on the quarterback and will likely result in a change this off-season. Whether that is drafting a player like Daniels as this mock suggests or chasing a veteran quarterback all depends on how the season ends and who is the Atlanta head coach.