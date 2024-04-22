Full first-round 2024 mock draft: Trades shakeup the top ten
First-round mock draft: Picks 1-4
If we needed any more confirmation that the Chicago Bears are going to draft Caleb Williams then we got it with the trade of Justin Fields. Williams has special talent in his arm and legs; we just don't know what he will look like when he actually has time to throw the ball.
Jayden Daniels' supreme athleticism will give him an easy avenue to success in the NFL. He has another gear when he gets into the open field and is a solid pocket passer. I just question if he can find consistent, precise accuracy.
J.J. McCarthy deserves to be in the top-five conversation. While Michigan relied on the ground game, J.J. made play after play in critical situations. He can elite middle-of-the-field accuracy and anticipation. i just can't see the Patriots saying no to a top-level quarterback—let alone one from Michigan—after last season.
While Marvin Harrison Jr.'s ceiling might not be as high as a couple of other receivers, his floor is higher than anyone's. He can fill a need immediately for the Cardinals.