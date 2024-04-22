Full first-round 2024 mock draft: Trades shakeup the top ten
First-round mock draft: Picks 5-8
*Trade: Vikings trade up to No. 5 with the Chargers*
Two things are obvious: The Minnesota Vikings are looking to trade up and they like Drake Maye. They see him falling to a pick they can afford and snag him.
The Giants need someone to throw the ball to on the outside. Malik Nabers brings dynamic ability that puts his potential above that of Marvin Harrison Jr.'s.
Joe Alt to the Titans feels like a shoo-in at this point. They have left a huge hole at the position because their intention is to draft an offensive tackle. There is none better than the massive Joe Alt.
While Dallas Turner is constantly mocked to the Atlanta Falcons, Laiatu Latu should be the pick. He is the better player right now and we all know that the Falcons need a bunch of help at the position right now.