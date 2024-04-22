Full first-round 2024 mock draft: Trades shakeup the top ten
Full first-round mock draft in preparation for the 2024 NFL Draft.
First-round mock draft: Picks 9-12
*Trade: Jaguars trade up to No. 9 with the Jets*
The Jacksonville Jaguars see an opportunity to fix the problem that Calvin Ridley left by trading up to draft an ultra-talented wide receiver in Rome Odunze. Odunze gives them a dynamic playmaker to take pressure off of Christian Kirk and Evan Engram.
Everything the Jets have done points toward a team that is looking to take the best available player. Brock Bowers is a heck of a talent who would bring a rare talent to a Jets offense that hopes to take off in 2024.
Taliese Fuaga fits what Jim Harbaugh wants; a fiesty player who will help the run game. I see him as an offensive guard but putting him at right tackle wouldn't be the worst decision. He brings good versatility to the Chargers.
Jared Verse can be a dynamic all-around player. The Broncos need to add to their defensive line to help that secondary. Verse can be a great piece for them moving forward.