Full first-round 2024 mock draft: Trades shakeup the top ten

Full first-round mock draft in preparation for the 2024 NFL Draft.

By Grayson Freestone

NFL Draft
NFL Draft
First-round mock draft: Picks 9-12

*Trade: Jaguars trade up to No. 9 with the Jets*

. . 9. 52. Washington. Rome Odunze. Rome Odunze. 9. WR. player

The Jacksonville Jaguars see an opportunity to fix the problem that Calvin Ridley left by trading up to draft an ultra-talented wide receiver in Rome Odunze. Odunze gives them a dynamic playmaker to take pressure off of Christian Kirk and Evan Engram.

Brock Bowers. 30. Brock Bowers. 10. TE. Georgia. 10. . . player

Everything the Jets have done points toward a team that is looking to take the best available player. Brock Bowers is a heck of a talent who would bring a rare talent to a Jets offense that hopes to take off in 2024.

. Taliese Fuaga. player. . 11. 11. OL. Oregon State. Taliese Fuaga. 13

Taliese Fuaga fits what Jim Harbaugh wants; a fiesty player who will help the run game. I see him as an offensive guard but putting him at right tackle wouldn't be the worst decision. He brings good versatility to the Chargers.

player. . . EDGE. Jared Verse. 12. 45. 12. Florida State. Jared Verse

Jared Verse can be a dynamic all-around player. The Broncos need to add to their defensive line to help that secondary. Verse can be a great piece for them moving forward.

