Full first-round 2024 mock draft: Trades shakeup the top ten
Full first-round mock draft in preparation for the 2024 NFL Draft.
First-round mock draft: Picks 17-20
The Chicago Bears trade back and draft a versatile offensive lineman out of Washington. Troy Fautanu should move inside because he doesn't have the ideal length but he plays with power and force. Putting him inside will allow him to tee off as a blocker.
Terrion Arnold gives the Bengals a nice piece to their secondary. They could use some talent back there as they look to rebound as a top AFC team.
The Rams need to keep improving their offensive line for an aging Matt Stafford. JC Latham gives him a giant offensive lineman who will be a cornerstone of the offense for a long time.
Quinyon Mitchell is a steal at pick 20. The Toledo product excels at reading the field and will make quick breaks on the ball. This gives the Steelers a younger option in the secondary to go with Joey Porter Jr.