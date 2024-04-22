Full first-round 2024 mock draft: Trades shakeup the top ten
First-round mock draft: Picks 25-28
While he struggled to stay on the field at Georgia, Amarius Mims is talented enough to be great. He knows how to use his hands and is a strong guy. He has what it takes to play in the NFL if he can stay on the field.
If you can fit his name on the back of a jersey then JPJ is a solid interior offensive lineman. He has the makings of a player who will go out there every year and produce for a decade.
After taking the technician at pick four, the Arizona Cardinals cannot help but take the fastest player in the history of the combine. Worthy replaces Rondale Moore's speed with even more speed.
The Buffalo Bills decide to go with another quick defensive tackle to pair with Ed Oliver on the inside of the defensive line. While it might not be a great idea if you are looking to stop a power-run game, it would give them an unblockable pass rush.