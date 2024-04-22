Full first-round 2024 mock draft: Trades shakeup the top ten
First-round mock draft: Picks 29-32
While there is a lot that Chop Robinson needs to learn and refine, you cannot deny the pure talent he has. He is extraordinarily explosive and would add another dynamic player for the Detroit Lions to use on passing downs.
The Ravens add a speedy wide receiver who has good size. If they can teach him better technique and how to use his size, then Brian Thomas Jr. would be a home run pick at a position they continue to take swings at.
While Jackson Powers-Johnson is gone, Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers should be ecstatic that they can get their hands on Zach Frazier. Frazier is a great scheme fit for the 49ers and can be an All-Pro player for them.
We all know the issues the Chiefs had with drops last year. They also have a big issue with Rashee Rice and his incident, so they take a reliable slot player who can give Patrick Mahomes a trustworthy receiver not named Travis Kelce.