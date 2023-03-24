Full first-round mock draft: Falcons land UGA star, trade back into first round
It is a deep tight-end class and no team should be happier than the Dallas Cowboys. They lost Dalton Schultz in free agency so expect them to target this position. Michael Mayer is a solid player and while he won't be the most flashy player on the field, he will be the most consistent.
The Cowboys are a perfect landing spot for him. NFL.com even compared Mayer to Jason Witton. This just feels like a match made in heaven.
This is a perfect situation for Zay Flowers. He joins a team that already has its boundary receivers with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, allowing Flowers to ease his way onto the field and just go make plays. He is a sudden player that can easily be a better player than Cole Beasley was for the Bills.
Will McDonald is a tall but lighter edge rusher who can beat offensive tackles with his length and speed. The Cincinnati Bengals should value McDonald more than most teams because they should routinely be ahead in games, allowing them to deploy McDonald to do what he does best—rushing the passer.