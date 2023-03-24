Full first-round mock draft: Falcons land UGA star, trade back into first round
The Saints are a mess right now due to them having to watch player after player walk out the door because they have no cap space. They lost a lot of defenders and defensive linemen, so they start to restock here by taking Felix Anudike-Uzomah. It really feels like this team will be forced to use their Sean Payton pick on a defensive lineman.
Josh Downs is another smaller wide receiver who lands in a perfect situation. The Philadelphia Eagles already have A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith, which takes a lot of pressure off of the rookie receiver. Downs, much like Flowers with the Bills, can just focus on going out there and making plays when his number is called.
The Kansas City Chiefs continue to add pass rush help as they select LSU's BJ Ojulari. Ojulari is the brother to Azeez Ojulari who plays for the New York Giants, so he already knows a bit about the NFL world.
Ojulari is an explosive pass rusher who is a tick undersized but he makes up for it with his bend and first step. The reasoning for the Bengals selection applies here too, the Chiefs figure to be ahead for much of the year, so invest in explosive edge rushers who can close out games—Ojulari can do just that.