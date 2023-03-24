Full first-round mock draft: Falcons land UGA star, trade back into first round
Nobody would be happier about the Panthers taking Stroud than the Houston Texans. The Texans just seem like a good fit for the best quarterback in the draft. Bryce Young is elite and while his size is a concern, it shouldn't scare any team enough to pass on him.
After all the drama about Houston surrendering the first-overall pick, they still land the guy they would have selected anywaysrreer. This pick just makes too much sense.
The Tennessee Titans are in a weird spot with Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis. They really don't seem to be convinced about either of them anymore so they make the move to grab a quarterback who has major upside.
Will Levis can succeed with the Titans, as long as they add more talent around him. He can rocket passes all over the field and it should bring some renewed excitement to Titans fans.
Four-straight quarterbacks to start the draft and nothing would be more exciting than seeing how each of these QBs rank in four years.
Clearly, things have gone horrible for the Colts since Andrew Luck retired but they decide to capatilize on their disaster season by drafting an all-world talent. This is the biggest boom-or-bust selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.