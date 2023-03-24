Full first-round mock draft: Falcons land UGA star, trade back into first round
The Seahawks prove that all the rumors about Tyree Wilson shooting up draft boards is true as he becomes the first non-quarterback to come off the board
He is a freakish player with the potential to be one of the best in the league. While Will Anderson might be the safer pick, Wilson could ultimately end up as the better player.
Somehow Will Anderson falls out of the top five but the Detroit Lions certainly aren't complaining. A year after landing Aidan Hutchinson, who many regarded as the best player in the class, they land Anderson, who many regard as the best. The situation is eerily similar and it results in the Lions having two franchise pass rushers.
A pick after the second Alabama player comes off the board, the second Ohio State player comes off the board. Paris Johnson Jr. has had no shortage of attention as he is the perfect offensive tackle when it comes to his physical build. The Raiders land a piece to help block for their new quarterback, Jimmy G.