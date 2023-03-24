Full first-round mock draft: Falcons land UGA star, trade back into first round
Happy UGA fans? Jalen Carter's slide ends as he ends up staying in the state of Georgia. There is reason to be wary of Carter after everything that has happened but it could all prove to be the greatest thing to happen to him and the Falcons. Carter would get to play next to Pro Bowler Grady Jarrett, as well as the new addition David Onyemata, and a rising star in Ta'Quon Graham.
This pick would be revered by many as Carter is seen as arguably the best player in this year's draft.
The Chicago Bears end up landing Quentin Johnston AND D.J. Moore for the first-overall pick, oh, and they have an extra first-round pick and two second-round picks, not too bad.
After having probably the worst wide receiver room in 2022, the Bears are quickly able to turn it into one of the best after the addition of the TCU receiver. It feels like Quentin Johnston has been lost in the chaos of all the quarterbacks and the drama around Jalen Carter, but let's not forget what he could become in the pros.
Lukas Van Ness has garnered a lot of hype recently but people continue to say "he never started a game at Iowa." Well, shut up, because it is an Iowa tradition to start the older guys and it had nothing to do with Van Ness' ability. He is a freak that can line up everywhere and he joins a team that is coming off of a Super Bowl appearance, not bad.